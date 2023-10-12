Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary to Host Grand Opening Halloween Block Party on Saturday, October 21

From Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary:

Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary is proud to announce its free Halloween-themed block party to celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, October 21, from 4:20 pm to 9 pm. Dress up as a witch, warlock, or wizard and bring some magic to the event at 9 Highland Place, Maplewood, NJ.

The grand opening block party kicks off with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a special performance by local band Luca Max and a DJ. Guests will enjoy complimentary delicious bites from local eateries while perusing the cool swag and informative materials from the product vendors. There will be a raffle featuring South Orange and Maplewood businesses to support a local homeless charity. In addition, Elevated will offer sweet discounts at the dispensary (must be 21+ to shop). The block party will be along Highland Place between Maplewood Avenue to the municipal parking lot (ensuring access to the parking lot will be open for cars). Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory. No alcohol or MJ consumption is allowed on the premises.













Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary is the first adult-use recreational dispensary to open in Essex County that is solely woman-owned. Visitors will first enter a sleek waiting room area with a rotating art exhibit where they will be educated on the products available and their usage. A budtender awaits them inside the chic living room-style dispensary that offers everything from crystal pipes, bongs that look like vases and craft cannabis from local cultivators.

“The CannaBoss Lady has experienced exponential growth this year. We were named CBD Shop of the Year in June and two months later soft opened our luxurious dispensary Elevated. I am proud of the diverse, passionate team we have in place to serve our community with the high-touch service we have become known for. Thank you to our clients for supporting us since 2021. I also want to thank Maplewood Township and our block party sponsors because without them, this event would not be possible,” shared Jill Cohen, founder, The CannaBoss Lady.

Grand opening sponsors include Luna Stella, Palmer’s, Fernway, Miss Grass, Verano, Airo, TerrAscend, Martin’s Handmade Pretzels, Cactus Charly, Cookies, Ascend Wellness Holdings, and The Botanist. Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary is located at 9 Highland Pl, Suite 1, Maplewood, NJ. Hours of operation are 7 days a week, 10 am – 8 pm. Learn more at cannabosslady.com

About Jill Cohen, Owner & Founder The CannaBoss Lady

A South Orange resident, Jill Cohen is the owner and founder of TheCannaBossLady CBD Boutique and Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary. Ms. Cohen began her career in the advertising industry as a sales and experiential events specialist. She has more than 20 years of experience in business development, building relationships with top executives and event planning. Before she pivoted into the cannabis industry, she was executive vice president at the International Advertising Association where she managed financial operations, implemented operational strategies, and sold sponsorships to key international advertising executives. Her true passion has always been cannabis health and wellness because it supported her recovery from extreme anxiety and panic attacks caused by her tumultuous childhood. She found relief and healing from the medicinal power of the hemp plant. This led to an educational journey where she became a Certified CBD Consultant and brand ambassador for Potency no. 710 and TribeTokes. In 2021, she founded TheCannaBossLady boutique, the first women-owned CBD storefront in Maplewood Village, New Jersey. Learn more at TheCannaBossLady.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About The CannaBoss Lady

The CannaBoss Lady was founded in 2021 as a women-owned CBD shop in the tri-state area and expanded in 2023 with Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary. The CBD shop offers a highly curated marketplace for online or in-person shoppers with a wide range of high quality CBD. The dispensary caters to those with a refined taste and believe that cannabis can transform lives into an elevated experience when properly used. The dispensary offers a 5-star experience that starts with the luxurious, friendly environment with highly trained budtenders ready to guide every customer on their journey. The CannaBoss Lady educates and empowers women to make knowledgeable choices when selecting cannabis products. Learn more at TheCannaBossLady.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube