Expecting Families Invited to ‘Beyond The Baby Shower’ on Feb. 11 and Meet Local Postpartum Support Providers

From Lactation Ally:
Welcoming a baby in 2026? Come build community and start preparing!
On Wednesday, February 11, four local postpartum providers welcome expecting parents to go “Beyond The Baby Shower” and get off to a great start with their newborns. Topics will explore “all the things they don’t teach you in prenatal class…”
The event will be held 7-9 PM at Founders Park Community Center, 311 Valley Street, South Orange. Light snacks provided.
Co-organizers of the event — all SOMA residents — are:
-
Dr. Alicia Ferriere, PT, DPT, of Fortify PT, will discuss how to take care of your body through pregnancy, prepare for birth and plan for recovery postpartum
-
Rachel Goldman, MS, CCC-SLP, of South Mountain Speech and Feeding, will help build a registry to set you and baby up for feeding success in the first year
-
Allyson Murphy, IBCLC, of Lactation Ally, will share 10 tips for breastfeeding, bottles, and pumping success every new parent should know before birth
-
Keren Siegel, MSOT, OTR/L, of A to Z OT, will talk Do’s & Don’ts of infant positioning to promote safe, healthy movement and development
Use THIS LINK TO REGISTER as space is limited. Admission is a $10 donation to Founders Park Conservancy.