Expecting Families Invited to ‘Beyond The Baby Shower’ on Feb. 11 and Meet Local Postpartum Support Providers

From Lactation Ally:

Welcoming a baby in 2026? Come build community and start preparing!

On Wednesday, February 11, four local postpartum providers welcome expecting parents to go “Beyond The Baby Shower” and get off to a great start with their newborns. Topics will explore “all the things they don’t teach you in prenatal class…”

The event will be held 7-9 PM at Founders Park Community Center, 311 Valley Street, South Orange. Light snacks provided.

Co-organizers of the event — all SOMA residents — are:

Dr. Alicia Ferriere, PT, DPT, of Fortify PT, will discuss how to take care of your body through pregnancy, prepare for birth and plan for recovery postpartum

Rachel Goldman, MS, CCC-SLP, of South Mountain Speech and Feeding, will help build a registry to set you and baby up for feeding success in the first year

Allyson Murphy, IBCLC, of Lactation Ally, will share 10 tips for breastfeeding, bottles, and pumping success every new parent should know before birth

Keren Siegel, MSOT, OTR/L, of A to Z OT, will talk Do’s & Don’ts of infant positioning to promote safe, healthy movement and development

Use THIS LINK TO REGISTER as space is limited. Admission is a $10 donation to Founders Park Conservancy.