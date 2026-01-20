Maplewood Police Launch ‘Blue Envelope’ Program to Assist Drivers With Autism During Traffic Stops

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Piloted in states like Connecticut and Arizona, Maplewood Police Department is proud to launch the Blue Envelope Program this January – a program designed to create safer and more positive interactions between law enforcement and individuals with autism during routine traffic stops.

The program is simple, straightforward and impactful. Autistic drivers are issued a distinct blue envelope to store essential driving documents (e.g. driver’s license, registration, insurance information), which serves as an immediate visual cue to the officer to modify their communication approach.

The envelope includes instructions to inform the officer that the driver is on the autism spectrum, providing specific communication tips to reduce the likelihood of misunderstandings or escalations. Officers are encouraged to practice patience, use simple language, and allow extra time for the individual with autism to process information.

The Maplewood Police Department understands that traffic stops can be stressful and we are committed to do what we can to help decrease anxiety in these moments. This small step can make a big impact to foster safety and understanding in our community.

To receive a Blue Envelope, stop by the Police Department at 1618 Springfield Avenue; or email Officer Byron Lewin at [email protected] (Subject Line: Blue Envelope). This process is completely confidential and no data will be collected or stored for anyone wishing to obtain a Blue Envelope. Got questions? Reach out to Officer Byron Lewin at [email protected] or (973) 762-3400.