April 19: Essex County Reports 10,309 Cases of COVID-19, 739 Deaths

By access_timeApr-19-2020

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 19, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases and deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 81,420 cases of COVID-19 and 4,070 deaths.

