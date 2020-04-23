COVID-19 South Orange

April 23: South Orange at 75 Diagnosed COVID-19 Cases, Total of 183 Residents Tested

From South Orange Village President Sheena Collum:

April 23, 2020

Neighbors,

As of 7:00 p.m. tonight, 183 South Orange residents have received access to the limited available testing (e.g., they’ve exhibited the required fever and respiratory symptoms) and of that number, 75 have returned positive and 108 have returned negative. Two members of our community have passed away due to COVID-19 to date. Please continue to keep their families in your prayers.

By the Numbers: Impact of COVID-19 in South Orange

