April 30: Essex County Reports 13,829 Cases of COVID-19, 1,196 Deaths

By access_timeApr-30-2020

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 30, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 116,264 cases of COVID-19 and 6,770 deaths.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (DOCX, 18KB)

