Pollock Properties Group Announces Open Houses, Community Events, and Flower Workshop Update

From Pollock Properties Group:

May is an exciting month at Pollock Properties Group! We have four new listings just this week in MAPSO, (after a wildly successful March and April for all our Sellers), which means 9 Open Houses for you to visit this weekend. Additionally, we are sponsoring THREE incredible community events in May, two of which celebrate MOTHERS! PPG is proud to sponsor these local events that bring neighbors together and celebrate the immense talent in our towns! And lastly, check out our successful PPGU “Flower Arranging” Workshop below to see what attendees created and how much food we were able to donate to MEND

HOMES

Our latest REEL ESTATE film features 82 Blanchard Road and we hope you fall in love with it upon viewing the film, which stars Broadway Actors Mark Evans-Mortelliti, Justin Evans-Mortelliti and their beautiful daughter Larsen, along with the PPG team. Then you are invited to come see us in person at our Open Houses this weekend!

You are invited to visit us at all of of our Open Houses this week:

Maplewood:

17 Orchard Rd. – this one is “back porch goals” $695,000

22 Ball Ter. – this one checks ALL the boxes $899,000

South Orange:

341 N. Wyoming Ave. – 7 bedrooms and almost an acre of land!! $1,199,000

82 Blanchard Rd. – again, see this dreamboat REEL estate above $1,199,000

Look for fresh homes for sale by Pollock Properties Group at www.PollockPropertiesGroup.com. And, for more chances to see inside the gorgeous homes in town and witness the magic of PPG Design + Staging, follow our Instagram or Facebook for info about upcoming Open Houses!

EVENTS WE ARE PROUD TO SPONSOR

May 11 – LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER

Listen to Your Mother showcases local authors and storytellers, live on-stage, as they read selections of their works about motherhood. In these engaging and insightful performances, authors take the audience on a journey that celebrates motherhood in all of its complexity, diversity, and humor. Look for tickets here!

May 12 – SOMA Stages, BROADWAY IN THE PARK, Mother’s Day edition

The annual Broadway in the Park concert will be returning this year for a special Mother’s Day Edition! The event will be celebrated by singing Broadway songs about motherhood, children, etc. A perfect afternoon for the whole family, bring a picnic blanket and celebrate the moms in your life, with Vanessa Pollock as Emcee again! Sunday, May 12 at 4:30PM, Maplewood Memorial Park Amphitheater.

June 1 – UNDERCOVER MUSIC FEST

South Orange Downtown’s signature event, Under Cover Music Fest returns Sat June 1st from 2PM-10PM to the Sloan Street Parking Lot (12 Sloan Street). This year there’s even more great music to enjoy as NINE cover bands will take the stage, including Charlie Pollock’s band The Local Heroes, where Diane Davis is sure to steal the show with her Taylor Swift covers!. In addition to the music, there will be food and drinks available for purchase from local eateries plus a ticketed beer garden. This family friendly event will have kids activities in the Y-Zone from 2-6pm! Rain Date: Sun June 2nd 12PM-8PM

PPGU

Thank you to all attendees of our recent Flower Workshop. We learned a lot, made some lovely arrangements and we collected 110 lbs of food for MEND – a wonderful way to bring some beauty into our homes and make a difference together.

We hope to see you around town! With this many chances, the odds are we will!

WITH GRATITUDE – All the fine folks at PPG

UPCOMING WORKSHOPS AND CLASSES

*PPG U is about fostering a connected and informed community. Whether you’re a renter, first-time buyer or a seasoned homeowner, our series empowers you with valuable insights from industry experts, helping you make informed decisions to create the home you love.

SAVE THE DATE FOR UPCOMING CLASSES:

Home Buyer Workshop

Saturday, June 8 | 11:00 AM Guaranteed Rate | 14 Main St Suite 140, Madison



Home Design Workshop – Learn about low cost/high impact design for your rental, forever home, or future sale. Saturday, June 29 | 11:00 AM PPG Warehouse | 50 S Center St #3, Orange



