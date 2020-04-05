April 5: Essex County Reports 4,052 Cases of COVID-19, 172 Deaths

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 5, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

According to the report, Maplewood currently has 77 cases and one death, and South Orange has 38 reported cases.

Statewide, there are 34,124 cases of COVID-19 and 846 deaths. As of Saturday, the total number of people in New Jersey who have died from complications of coronavirus has surpassed the number of New Jersey residents who died in 9/11.