As Mask Mandates Are Lifted, South Orange-Maplewood Leaders Tout ‘High’ Vaccination Rates

With 53% of all Maplewood residents and 57% of all South Orange residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the towns’ top elected officials took to social media on Saturday, May 29, to promote upcoming events and to celebrate the lifting of both indoor and outdoor mask mandates.

Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee reported that 65% of all Maplewood residents have received at east one dose of a COVID-19, while 81% of all Maplewood residents age 18 and up having received at least one dose.

“We index heavily over the county and the state as well,” said McGehee, noting that 98% of Maplewood residents age 65 and over had had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

South Orange

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum reported that 67% of South Orange residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 79% of those 18 and over had received at least one dose; and 105% of those 65 and over had received at least one dose. Collum explained that the 105% figure includes people who are in longterm care or are staying with family members in South Orange “but are not counted in our census.”

The two elected officials’ numbers matched those reported on the New Jersey Department of Health COVID dashboard, an interactive map that users can easily search to get daily updates on vaccination rates in all of NJ’s 565 municipalities.

Said Collum, “Both of us got vaccinated. Our entire gov bodies are vaccinated.”

Collum explained the current masking situation with mandates lifted: “Unless a business says you have to wear a mask, you don’t have to wear a mask. Outside, the restrictions are lifted. … We’re walking around, we ‘re enjoying ourselves. There are so many incentives right now to make sure you get vaccinated. We want to be at 100% between South Orange and Maplewood as soon as possible.”

McGehee continued, “As Sheena said, listen to our businesses, our small businesses. If they are asking you to wear a mask, just be respectful and wear a mask, and if they don’t, they don’t. Just be respectful of one another because we are all in this together.”

Collum added, “As a result of all these restrictions being lifted, we are going to have a summer in South Orange and Maplewood definitely different than last year!”

Note: Both Maplewood and South Orange are complying with an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on May 24: “Effective on Friday, May 28, the indoor mask mandate in public spaces will be lifted, as well as the six-foot social distancing requirement in both indoor and outdoor spaces, the prohibition on dance floors at bars and restaurants, and the prohibition on ordering and eating/drinking while standing at bars and restaurants.”



See Collum and McGehee’s message here: