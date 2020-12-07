COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

December 7: Essex County Reports 38,535 (+321) Cases of COVID-19, 2,029 Deaths

By access_timeDec-07-2020

Below is the December 7, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there have been 368,016 cases of COVID-19 reported today.

