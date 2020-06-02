Essex County Announces Cancelation of Summer Concert Series and Fireworks

From Essex County Executive DiVincenzo:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced on Monday, June 1st that the 2020 Essex County Summer Music Concert Series and Fireworks displays have been cancelled because of the Coronavirus.

“Our Summer Concert Series and Fireworks Spectaculars are much anticipated events that attract spectators from throughout Essex County and beyond. They are an opportunity for us to bond as a community, enjoy an evening outdoors, and celebrate the birth of our nation and our freedoms. However, our battle against the Coronavirus is far from over. In the abundance of caution, we have decided that cancelling our concerts and fireworks displays are the best option to help keep our residents safe,” DiVincenzo said. “We look forward to next year when we can gather together again in the cool summer evenings and enjoy our favorite music in our beautiful parks,” he added.

Essex County traditionally has hosted three Fireworks Spectaculars in Branch Brook and Weequahic Parks in Newark and Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair to celebrate Independence Day. In recent years, the Summer Concert Series has included about 30 different events that have included a variety of music genres, cover bands and day-long festivals.