Essex County Announces Schedule of COVID-19 Testing Sites Dec. 18-23

(Editor’s NOTE: The testing dates of 12/18, 12/19 and 12/20 are already filled as of Thursday Dec. 17)

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced the upcoming schedule of Coronavirus testing sites sponsored by Essex County. The tests are are being offered to Essex County residents free of charge. To make an appointment, please visit www.EssexCovid.org or call 973-877-8456.

Upcoming testing locations are as follows:

Friday, December 18 th , 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Essex County Weequahic Park, Meeker Avenue entrance, Newark

, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Essex County Weequahic Park, Meeker Avenue entrance, Newark Saturday, December 19 th , 9 a.m. to 12 Noon, Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Commuter Parking Deck next to Codey Arena,560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

, 9 a.m. to 12 Noon, Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Commuter Parking Deck next to Codey Arena,560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange Monday, December 21 st , 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Commuter Parking Deck next to Codey Arena,560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Commuter Parking Deck next to Codey Arena,560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange Tuesday, December 22 nd , 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Hall of Records Complex, Employee Parking Deck, 50 West Market Street, Newark

, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Hall of Records Complex, Employee Parking Deck, 50 West Market Street, Newark Wednesday, December 23 rd , 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Department of Public Works,99 West Bradford Avenue, Cedar Grove

, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Department of Public Works,99 West Bradford Avenue, Cedar Grove Additional dates will be announced.

“Unfortunately, Essex County leads the state in the number of deaths caused by the Coronavirus. Our fight against this deadly disease is far from over and we must remain vigilant and aggressive to combat it. Testing is a critical tool that will tell us exactly how widespread the virus is and who has been infected. Whether you are exhibiting symptoms of the Coronavirus or not, we encourage residents to make an appointment and get tested,” DiVincenzo said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for Essex residents to have access to testing. The Weequahic site has been hugely successful and offering other satellite testing sites will make getting tested more convenient,” he added.

“The primary focus of our county leadership during the Coronavirus pandemic has been keeping our residents healthy and safe. Establishing COVID-19 Satellite Testing Sites, and bringing testing access to different areas of Essex County, is an important step in protecting the health of our residents and our communities. Widespread testing is crucial to stopping the spread of the virus, and our Satellite Testing sites will be of significant help in this regard. I thank our County Administration, and our health professionals, for their hard work in implementing this latest COVID-19 testing initiative,” Freeholder President Brendan Gill said.

“Our COVID-19 testing site in Weequahic Park has successfully provided Essex County residents with local access to testing. Through the hard work of our County leadership, and our health professionals, our Satellite Testing Sites will now provide us with the ability to bring COVID-19 testing to multiple municipalities throughout the county. It is clear that expanding our testing capabilities is the proper course of action, and I thank and congratulate our leadership for their tireless work in putting this together. Lastly, I implore all of our residents to take advantage of the Satellite Testing Sites and get themselves tested,” Freeholder Vice President Wayne Richardson said.

Essex County residents with or without symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Residents age 8 years and older are welcome to get tested. Residents are encouraged to get retested if they have taken the swab or saliva tests 14 days ago or more and have received negative test results. Testing is provided free of charge; health insurance is not required.

To make an appointment, residents should visit www.EssexCOVID.org or call 973-877-8456. They will be required to complete a short questionnaire. When finished, they will be provided with an appointment time and a confirmation number. Residents should bring the confirmation number with them. They are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

