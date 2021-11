From Maplewood Township:

The CDC has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Essex County vaccination centers (Essex County College, West orange KMART, Livingston Sears) will begin 5-11 year old vaccinations starting November 3, 2021. Vaccinations are by appointment only, see https://essexcovid.org/ for an appointment. Hours for 5-11 year old vaccinations are Monday through Friday 4:00pm-7:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. To find other vaccine locations, please visit https://covid19.nj.gov/ pages/finder.