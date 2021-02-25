COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

February 25: Essex County Reports 66,559 (+313) Cases of COVID-19, 2,399 Deaths

By access_timeFeb-25-2021

Below is the February 25, 2021 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 687,386 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

