Gov. Murphy: All New Jersey Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of Academic Year

By Carolyn Parisi access_timeMay-04-2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday that all New Jersey schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Students will continue to learn remotely.

Murphy made the announcement on Twitter and in his daily public briefing.

 

Murphy shut down schools on March 16, as . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. Village Green has been making the vast majority of our content FREE and OUTSIDE the paywall in order to disseminate vital information during the spread of COVID-19. To help us keep the lights on and pay our vendors and freelancers, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected].

