Gov. Murphy: All New Jersey Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of Academic Year

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday that all New Jersey schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Students will continue to learn remotely.

Murphy made the announcement on Twitter and in his daily public briefing.

#BREAKING: ALL SCHOOLS WILL REMAIN CLOSED for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year – to protect the health of our children, our educators, and their families. Guided by safety and science, this is the best course of action. pic.twitter.com/PI5xFxPlVZ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 4, 2020

Murphy shut down schools on March 16, as . . .