COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

January 13: Essex County Reports 52,521 (+621) Cases of COVID-19, 2,202 Deaths

By access_timeJan-13-2021

Below is the January 13, 2021 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 537,115 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 179KB)

Other Stories

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum
  • Collum Encourages South Orange Residents to ‘Remain Vigilant’ as COVID-19 Vaccines Roll Out
  • Maplewood Provides Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance
  • January 13: Essex County Reports 52,521 (+621) Cases of COVID-19, 2,202 Deaths
  • Confusion Reigns in South Orange/Maplewood: Teachers to Stage Walkout; District Abruptly Changes Reopening Plan