COVID-19GovernmentMaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

May 24: Essex County Reports 84,282 (+22) Cases of COVID-19, 2,674 Deaths

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Below is the May 24, 2021 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 885,907 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 178KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Updates Transgender Student...

‘House of Cards’ Actor Nathan Darrow Announces Full...

Throwing Color: Holi Festival in Maplewood’s Memorial Park

Former Lunch Aide Arrested at Clinton School After...

South Orange Says Goodbye to Trustees Clarke &...

South Orange-Maplewood District Invites Realtors to Learn About...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE