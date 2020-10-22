COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

October 22: Essex County Reports 23,047 (+191) Cases of COVID-19, 1,911 Deaths

By access_timeOct-22-2020

Below is the October 22, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 223,223 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

