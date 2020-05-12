‘Our Heroes Rock’ Live DJ Musical Celebration Honoring First Responders

From The Township of Maplewood:

New Jersey DJ Services LLC is offering “Our Heroes Rock”, a live DJ musical celebration honoring those on the front lines of the Covid-19 crises. The owner, Jimmy Buttros, a long-time Maplewood resident, is donating his and his team’s DJ services to local hospitals in open spaces such as parking lots and roof tops.

The first in the series of “Our Heroes Rock” will take place at Clara Mass Hospital in Bellville, NJ on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 2pm – 5pm on the top of the parking deck with approximately 90 songs for the 3 hour set. News and videos of the upcoming event will be posted on newjerseydjservicesllc Facebook page. Stay tuned for a possible live stream for those who would like to view, listen or dance from home.

New Jersey DJ Services is proud to serve the community and has DJed at varios local events in Maplewood and the surrounding area. In addition to private events such as weddings and birthday parties complete with sound and special lighting effects, NJ DJ Services also spins top and vintage hits at public happenings in Maplewood such as the Halloween Parade, National Night Out, Girls Night Out, the Community Pool and Dicken’s Village, as well as fundraisers including AV Hero Fund Boogie Night and Rock Your Socks Off Sock-raiser dance party.

This is the first of hopefully many to be offered at local hospitals. Anyone working with frontline workers who would like a DJ set, please contact Jimmy at 908-500-8592 or click here.