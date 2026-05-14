Maplewood’s Music for Kids This Saturday to Memorial Library

The second program of the Maplewood Library’s “Music For Kids” series takes place this Saturday, May 16.

During the 40-minute program, titled “Wiggle and Whistle!”, musical inventors Emily Eagen and Spiff Wiegand will lead children and their caregivers in singing along with songs full of whimsy and heart—and get them dancing, trying out instruments, and maybe even whistling.

The program, in the library’s Vic De Luca Community Room, will be presented twice, at 10:15 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m.

Music for Kids, a project of the Maplewood Library, is a series of interactive, engaging musical adventures designed for young children and their caregivers. The series is supported by a grant from a local civic foundation and is curated in collaboration with members of the Maplewood Arts Council.

Inspiration for this series comes from a similar program created 30 years ago by Maplewood’s late, beloved community arts pioneer Jim Buchanan.