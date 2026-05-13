Driven and On the Way Up – Columbia Softball Named No. 4 in New Jersey

Their record is 16-4, they made semifinals in the County Tournament for the fourth year in a row, their pitcher is a powerhouse, and they’ve just been named No. 4 in New Jersey and No. 2 in the Super Essex Conference. With the season they’ve had so far, all eyes should be on Columbia Softball.

“We’ve had a really good start to the year,” said CHS Head Coach Cliff Smith. “It’s a mixture of this really great senior class, and a good freshman class coming in and helping a lot.”

The music blasting from their practice field echoes all the way down the block. That, and the pure adrenaline, energy, and joy that this No. 2 seed team seems to feed off of.

“We’ve developed a lot as a team over these four years,” Captain Claire Shupe said. “I’ve watched us grow together. I think our bond is really important in how we’ve come along this season. Especially now that we’re seniors, we’re really just giving it our best, and we know we all have each other’s backs. I would say that out of my four years, this team has the most heart and the most [desire] for where we want to go for sectionals and for states.”

Shupe, on her own, is having a phenomenal season. On her birthday in early May, she made her 600th career strikeout, and just last week she broke the CHS Softball All-Time Hits Record of 141 hits.

The captain committed to play softball for Boston University in October of her junior year, and since has been continuing to develop, play hard, and make the most of her time left at Columbia.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to play in college,” she said. “Ever since I was in, like, seventh grade, I knew that I wanted to go D1. I’ve always been driven that way. It’s really comforting to have a home and I know I’m very welcome there [at BU]. So now I’m just enjoying the last few moments I have with my favorite people.”

Captain Abby Coulter’s face lit up when asked about the team dynamic. “We are all really good friends.” she said. “What really helps us, I think, is being friends before teammates. This is definitely the best season we’ve had so far in my four years.”

Looking forward, the team is facing Caldwell in the Essex County Tournament Semifinal, this Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m. at Seton Hall. After counties, they’re headed to the State Tournament.

This group of confident, driven players are setting the bar for Columbia Athletics as they play their way to the top of Jersey’s leaderboard, and one thing is for sure – this team is one to watch.

Ella Levy is a 12th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with Village Green as part of a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.

Editor’s Note: Tell us how your team is doing at [email protected].