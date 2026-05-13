CHS Cougar Boosters Raise Over $40,000 at 27th Annual Al Farah Cougar Classic

Fron the CHS Cougar Boosters:

Most people don’t look forward to Monday mornings, but the morning of Monday, April 27, proved to be the exception as more than 100 golfers and volunteers enthusiastically kicked off their week at Maplewood Country Club in support of the 27th Annual Al Farah CHS Cougar Classic.

It was a beautiful day for golf and importantly a successful fundraiser to benefit the CHS Cougar Boosters. The event raised over $40,000 – an extraordinary result that will directly benefit students at Columbia High School, and a testament to the spirit of everyone who participated; our Golf Committee especially the event namesake, Al Farah who has passionately led this fund raiser for the past 27 years, and all our generous sponsors. (A full list of our sponsors and donors is available at chscougarboosters.org/golf/)

Over the past 51 years, the Cougar Boosters have made a significant impact on student life at CHS, helping ensure that every student has the opportunity to participate in athletics, clubs, academic competitions, performances, and more. From funding team and club needs to enhancing school and athletic facilities, their reach touches nearly every corner of the student experience. Recent funding has helped the award-winning Robotics Team attend their National Conference; provided costumes and props for the Infinite Step Team, helped establish the CHS DECA club for emerging entrepreneurs; provided a student table at the Athletic Hall of Fame event and much more.

As Leslie Kerner, co-chair of this year’s Midnight Madness event, so perfectly captured: “You all have been such enthusiastic supporters of Midnight Madness for the past many years, and we appreciate it very much. Being able to provide a safe graduation celebration for every student who wants to attend is our goal, and your support makes that possible.”

That’s what this day is all about—creating opportunities, building community, and showing up for our students in ways that truly matter.

Thank you to everyone who made it such a memorable and impactful day. Missed the event and want to show your support? Just go to chscougarboosters.org/donate/. Thank you!

About CHS Cougar Boosters

The CHS Cougar Boosters is a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to supporting student activities at Columbia High School in Maplewood and South Orange, NJ. For over 50 years, the Boosters have provided critical funding for athletics, arts, academic teams, and student-led initiatives, helping to enrich the overall high school experience for all students.