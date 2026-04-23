SPONSORS NEEDED: CHS Midnight Madness This June!

From the Columbia High School Home & School Association Midnight Madness team:

Midnight Madness, a Columbia High School tradition for over 35 years, is seeking local business and individual sponsors for the Class of 2026 event.

Every June, Midnight Madness whisks away the graduating class on a substance- and phone-free overnight mystery adventure on the night of graduation. To keep this epic event affordable and accessible for all students, the CHS HSA looks to local businesses and the community throughout and beyond CHS for support.

Hey there, SOMA business owners! The CHS HSA is deeply grateful for every local business that chooses to support Midnight Madness and the CHS Class of 2026. Sponsorships — for as little as $125 and upwards to $2,500 — play a vital role in ensuring every senior can attend this capstone event.

Multiple levels of Small Business Sponsor opportunities are available. Midnight Madness is also looking for two more Champion Sponsors right now: one Bus Parade sponsor and one Send-Off Party venue.

To find out more, please check out the MM Sponsorship Info Page to learn how the evening flows, plus details on each level of sponsorship, marketing exposure, and logo placement opportunities. (Every sponsor receives an MM26 window sign so you can proudly display your support!) If you’re ready to sign on, you can head straight on over to MM Sponsorship Sign Up or contact the team for information on where to send a check.

The Midnight Madness team is happy to answer all your questions. Reach out anytime at midnightmadness@columbiahsa. com.

Don’t have a business? You can still sponsor a student (or more!) and show your support for the Class of 2026 as a Student Sponsor, or simply make a donation in any amount. Every dollar makes a difference — a $10 donation from every South Orange and Maplewood household would more than cover everyone in the Class of 2026!

The primary mission of the Columbia High School Home & School Association is to support CHS students, families, and staff through enriching and engaging programs and activities, with a focus on access and equity for all students. Learn more about Midnight Madness.