‘SOMA Heroes for Heroes’ Raises $3,600 to Deliver Meals to Health Professionals

By access_timeApr-23-2020

From Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group and The Roman Gourmet:

Our local heroes need a “Thank You!”

Inspired by food deliveries being made to hard working medical professionals at our local hospitals, we joined forces with The Roman Gourmet in Maplewood to send weekly meals to the South Orange and Maplewood Fire, Police, First Aid Squads and the Department of Public Works.

Since we launched this initiative, $3,600 has been raised, which will cover almost two more weeks of deliveries (it costs $100-$150 per Dept. to cover the week of lunches). We would love to continue giving our heroes this boost!

Donations of all amounts are appreciated. You can contribute via VENMO to @Roman-Gourmet and note that this is for “SOMA Heroes for Heroes.”

 Our local first responders are so thankful!

