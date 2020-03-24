South Orange March 24 COVID-19 Update: 7 South Orange Cases Diagnosed; Testing Sites List

The following update is from South Orange Health Officer John Festa. According to Village President Sheena Collum, two South Orange residents were diagnosed today — a 53-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman — bringing the total of number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in South Orange to seven.

LATEST UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

March 24, 2020 Update

In partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health, the Township of South Orange Village Department of Health and the Office of Emergency Management continues daily monitoring of communicable diseases within our community, county and state. We are currently monitoring the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

The top four counties are:

▪ 701 cases have been in Bergen County

▪ 342 cases have been in Essex County

▪ 288 cases in Monmouth County

▪ 277 cases in Middlesex County

There have been 44 deaths to date from the coronavirus

Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 109 , cancelling all elective surgeries in New Jersey, effective 5:00 pm on Friday, March 27.

Any business or non-hospital health care facility, including but not limited to dental facilities, construction facilities, research facilities, office-based healthcare or veterinary practices, and institutions of higher learning, in possession of PPE, ventilators, respirators, or anesthesia machines that are not required for the provision of critical health care services should undertake an inventory of such supplies and send that information to the State by no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27. The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management shall establish a process by which entities subject to this provision can submit this information.

New Jersey has launched a COVID-19 Information Hub.

There are now seven “walk-in” sites near Essex County

In order to be eligible for testing, individuals must be current New Jersey residents and experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. Priority will be given to symptomatic individuals experiencing cough, fever (99.6 degrees or above) and shortness of breath. Individuals who are not symptomatic will not be tested, as it diverts critical resources such as testing kits and laboratory materials from those who are ill. Each site will be provided with an allocation of 2,500 specimen collection kits and Personal Protective Equipment for all staff. The specimen collections will be transmitted to the contracted laboratory twice per day and results will be reported within 2-5 business days. Testing is free and will be covered by the federal government or personal insurance company. Individuals are encouraged to bring insurance cards if they have one.

Bergen Community College (Must be a Bergen, Essex or Passaic resident) , 400 Paramus Road Lots B & C 400 Paramus, NJ 07652

The Doctor’s Office Urgent Care of West Caldwell, 556 Passaic Ave West Caldwell, NJ 07006 (973) 808-2273

CityMD Urgent Care – Newark, 617 Broad Street Newark, NJ 07102 (862) 201-4596

CityMD Urgent Care – East Hanover, 399 Route 10 East Hanover, NJ 07936 (908) 557-9808

Other “walk-in” facilities near Essex County include Holy Name Medical Center (201-833-3000), Hudson Regional Hospital (201-388-1097) and Riverside Medical Group (for current patients only – 201-865-2050)

Coronavirus – What To Do If You Are Sick

