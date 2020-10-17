South Orange Confirms 5 Teens Tested Positive for COVID-19 This Week

After South Orange Village President Sheena Collum confirmed that a 17-year-old South Orange resident was among 5 reported positive COVID-19 cases on October 12, the Township has now confirmed four more positive cases among South Orange teenagers. Along with one case of an 18-year-old testing positive in Maplewood (gender not shared) that brings the total of positive cases involving teenagers in the two towns to six for the week.

The second case South Orange case was confirmed on October 13.

Now, South Orange OEM Coordinator Scott Egelberg reports on October 17: “As an update, we have three more positive teens, so we are up to five 17 year old positives in South Orange this week. Four females and one male. All of the cases are being contact traced and anyone who may have been in contact with these residents are being notified. While we still cannot disclose the activities of these teens at this time, we do want to remind everyone to avoid unnecessary gatherings and we hope that families are continuing to discuss the dangers of the Coronavirus and ways that they can all remain safe and healthy.”

The South Orange-Maplewood School District had confirmed two cases among Columbia High

School students earlier this week, one of whom is suspected of having contracted the virus at a house party, leading to the two-week suspension of practice for the tennis team. Collum cited large parties condoned by parents as the potential source of spread.

This story is evolving and will be updated as information is received.