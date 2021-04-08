To Secure His Legacy, Family of South Orange’s Ro Empestan Requests Donations to Scholarship Fund

Ro’s wife Jessi Empestan created a scholarship fund at Pace University, his alma mater, to help first-generation students go to college. “One of Ro’s lifetime goals was to financially benefit another person in such a way as to achieve generational impact. He traced his own success to his father being given the rare opportunity to continue his schooling past the age of 9 thanks to a scholarship. So after Ro’s passing, I knew this would be one of the most important ways to secure his legacy.”

The fund is close to reaching $100,000, which would ensure a lasting impact for years to come. If you can, please donate so that Ro’s legacy can live on in this meaningful way.