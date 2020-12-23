Holiday Small Business Highlight: Hibara Stores Maplewood

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

Located on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood is Hibara Stores, a shop filled with handmade products. Vivian Asoegwu and her sister Hawa Fofana own the shop and specialize in different areas: Vivian hand-makes bonnets, face masks, jewelry, bags, clothes, and decor, while Hawa braids hair and creates the designs for the products.

Hibara Stores is original, because all products are handpicked by Vivian from Africa. Also, Vivian shares her love for crafting by giving back to her community in Nigeria by working with and training young boys to design and promote products.

For the holidays, Hibara Stores has a discount of 20% off of all bags and 10% off when you buy two or more bonnets or surgical caps. You can shop at Hibara Stores in person as well as on their website.

Hibara Stores

1550-1552 Springfield Ave., Maplewood, NJ

Tuesday – Sunday: 9am – 6pm

Monday: Closed