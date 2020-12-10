Business Holiday Maplewood

Holiday Small Business Highlight: Milk Money Maplewood

By Ruby Sigmund access_timeDec-10-2020

Milk Money is a children’s consignment shop located on “Ridgewood Row” in Maplewood, just over the South Orange border. 

Its bright and bouncy interior hosts walls and racks lined with shoes, tops and bottoms in a range of sizes and colors for kids of all ages. The store also has games, books, dolls, lanyards and toys, adding patterned masks to the products available during the pandemic. 

Milk Money owner Jaime Haber

Jaime Haber, Milk Money’s owner, said “Milk Money Maplewood is a children’s consignment shop that sells new and used higher end items. We believe in the three ‘r’s’: reduce, reuse, recycle. Milk Money has been around for over 20 years. Small businesses are struggling right now so please help support.”

Village Green readers who mention this article will receive 10% off their purchase. 

For more updates on Milk Money, follow @milkmoneymaplewood on Instagram.

410 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood NJ

