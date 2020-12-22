Holiday Small Business Highlight: Yellow Rose Maplewood

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

From online to in-store, Yellow Rose is a vegan bakery and cafe owned by Stephen Tong and Caitlyn Webber that opened on December 10 in the former Cedar Ridge space on Ridgewood Row.

The bakery is bright and, typical of a baked goods shop, smells pleasant and warm. In addition to offering cookies, brownies, cakes and scones, the bakery features assorted boxes and seasonal specials such as the Peppermint Fudge Brownie. There is a monthly subscription box for baked-goods lovers who don’t want to leave the house, due to COVID-19 or the chilly weather.

Tong said, “Caitlyn and I started an online bakery earlier this year working out of commercial kitchens and shipping nationwide. We had the opportunity to move into our own storefront when Cedar Ridge Cafe & Bakery closed down. And now with Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery & Cafe we’re offering coffee, tea, baked goods, and hopefully food in the new year!”

Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery & Cafe

410 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood

Instagram: @yellowrosevegan