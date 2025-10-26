MAPSOSCARY Map Now Available for Self-Guided Halloween House Tour

The official MAPSOSCARY Google Map is here, and makes it easy to find all the creative Halloween houses in Maplewood and South Orange. Dozens of SOMA homes are decked out in spooky, funny, and over-the-top Halloween displays — and of the entries, 22 homes have been named finalists! Now it’s up to the community to choose the winners.

Follow the map here:

https://www.mapsoscary.com/ map-of-houses

Organizer Jamie Meier says, “Every year it’s amazing to see how much creativity and community spirit goes into these displays. This year we’re seeing Stranger Things, Severance, Labubu’s, The Handmaid’s Tale, a butcher shop, School spirit day, tons of hand-built structures, and mega displays of Halloween fright!

Hope on your bike, pile in the car, or take a walk to check out the spooky sights. Don’t forget to vote online for your favorites through October 31. Winners will be announced on November 1.

