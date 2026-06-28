PHOTOS: Star Spangled South Orange Celebrates America’s 250th

South Orange’s Meadowland Park Conservancy hosted its annual Star Spangled South Orange event on Flood’s Hill on Saturday, June 27, featuring kids crafts and games, the return of the Town Hall Deli Sloppy Joe Eating Contest, performances by Studio 509 + Concepts Dance Academy, Broadway favorites from SOMA Stage, American classics from the South Orange Symphony Orchestra, and a big-screen showing of Hamilton under the stars.

Families enjoyed food and ice cream trucks, games and sports with the South Mountain Y, art projects from PopBlossom Studio, a beer garden for adults 21+, and emergency vehicles from the South Essex Fire Department and the South Orange Rescue Squad to explore.

The event was generously sponsored by Lindsey Stone Homes, the South Mountain Y, Lum’s Cellars, and Pallet Brewing.

Photos by Max Fraidstern, a rising senior at Columbia High School who is working with Village Green as a paid freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.

South Orange