South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race to Host 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance on Jan. 19

From The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, a nationally recognized non-profit committed to building a unique, suburban community free of racial segregation in housing patterns and community involvement, today announced it will host its 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance, with the Luminary Project to close out the day’s events.



With the theme “Do Not Erase Our History,” the observance calls attention to the importance of truth, memory and historical understanding in building the Beloved Community. The event will take place on Monday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Columbia High School (17 Parker Ave., Maplewood).



25-year tradition of community reflection and civic participation



Every year, hundreds of locals and residents from neighboring towns gather to honor Dr. King’s legacy and renew their shared commitment to equity and inclusion. As the United States approaches its semiquincentennial in July, the Dr. King Observance also reaches a timely milestone, highlighting a longstanding tradition of reflection and civic participation in Maplewood and South Orange. This year’s inspiring program features keynote speaker Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, the inaugural professor of African American Studies and Public Affairs at Princeton University, director of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project, and one of the nation’s leading voices on the intersections of race, history and justice.



The event will also include readings from Dr. King’s writings, music and dance by Columbia High School’s Chorus and Special Dance Company, and remarks from local clergy.



”For 25 years, the observance has brought our community together to reflect on Dr. King’s vision and the ongoing work of equity, inclusion and justice,” said Community Coalition on Race Executive Director Nancy Gagnier. “With this year’s theme, ‘Do Not Erase Our History,’ we invite our friends and neighbors to consider how we truly honor the past, understand the present and take action for the future.”



Following the observance, attendees are invited to the school’s cafeteria for a reception and to visit the Durand-Hedden House & Garden exhibit, ‘Slavery in New Jersey: A Troubled History.’ It explores enslaved people in the state from Dutch settlement in the 17th century through the end of the Civil War.



SOMA Lights The Way With Annual Luminary Lighting Project



In the Beloved Community, poverty, hunger and homelessness will not be tolerated. And racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood.



Founded in 2013 by South Orange resident Patricia Canning, the Luminary Lighting Project welcomes residents and businesses throughout SOMA to illuminate their homes and storefronts as the sun sets on the day we recognize Dr. King’s birthday. The goal is for thousands of homes in the community to be lit up as a sign of hope, sanctuary, peace and solidarity with his vision.



Luminaries – white bags with tea lights inside – can be decorated with images and words symbolizing peace and community. A fundraiser for the Coalition, they are sold four-per-pack for a suggested donation of $10. Volunteers work with local youth groups to create the kits, oversee neighborhood luminary leaders and recruit businesses as purchase sites.



Residents can preorder luminary kits online and pick up at The Able Baker; General Store Shops and Café; [words] Bookstore, in Maplewood, and The Baird in South Orange. To purchase kits for a large group or residential block, email [email protected].



The day will culminate at 5 p.m. with the Luminary Lighting around the pond at South Orange’s Meadowland Park, done in partnership with Meadowland Park Conservancy. Residents are encouraged to bring canned food to weigh down the luminaries; it will later be donated to a local food pantry.





Community Events Leading Up to MLK Day



Ahead of the observance, two additional community events will be held in South Orange to prepare families for the Luminary Lighting. Luminary kits will be available for purchase at both programs:

The annual MLK Luminary Decorating Party is on Sunday, Jan. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Baird (5 Mead St.) – a free afternoon of art and learning about Dr. King.

On Thursday, Jan. 15, Dr. King’s birthday, there is a special performance of Tired Souls: King & the Montgomery School Bus Boycott at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) at 7 p.m. Tickets can be found on SOPAC’s website .

For more information on the Jan. 19 Dr. King Observance, the Luminary Lighting Project and related events, or to register, visit communitycoalitiononrace.org/events.

ABOUT THE SOUTH ORANGE/MAPLEWOOD COMMUNITY COALITION ON RACE

The South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race is a nationally recognized non-profit focused on racial integration and inclusion in suburban communities for over 25 years. Established in 1997 by a diverse group of concerned residents, government members, and business owners, the organization is committed to building and preserving a unique, suburban community that is free of racial segregation in all areas of community life, including housing patterns, schools, leadership, and community involvement. Learn more at www.communitycoalitiononrace.org.