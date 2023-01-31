Pollock Properties Group Announces Free Informative Seminars on Buying and Selling Real Estate

From Pollock Properties Group:

FREE Seminars being offered for those wanting to learn more about the home buying and selling process!

Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams is excited to invite you to our free informative seminars on buying and selling real estate!

Selling Your Home: A FREE Webinar – Join Vanessa Pollock and rock star agents from her team (the #1 Real Estate team in SOMA) on Monday, February 13 at 7pm, for hyper-local insider real estate info. In this free, private, confidential webinar, we will cover the state of the market in Northern NJ, present our predictions for 2023, provide insight into our pricing strategies, and cover how to prepare your home for sale, including design recommendations that you can get started on NOW! Come learn, laugh, and get a true handle on what may appear to be a very slippery market!

REGISTER HERE to tune in!

FREE First-Time Homebuyer Seminar – Are you ready to put down roots? Do you desire more space or more privacy? Is your debt manageable? If you answered ‘yes’, 2023 could be the year to buy your first home!

Join our FREE seminar on Saturday, February 18 from 11am-1pm at the Office of Guaranteed Rate (14 Main Street, Madison, NJ) to learn about the home buying process!

Presented by Sheri Greenman (Realtor/Sales Associate), Alexandra Felicetti (Realtor/Sales Associate), Matthew Keane (SVP of Lending, Guaranteed Rate), Arnold Budin (Real Estate Attorney) and Bill Root Jr (Home Inspector).

We will be answering common questions we hear from first-time homebuyers:

What is the current Real Estate market?

What can a Buyer’s Agent do for me?

How do I get pre-approved?

Can I afford a down payment?

What is a home inspection?

How much money will I need at closing?

Breakfast will be provided! There is parking behind the Guaranteed Rate Office. REGISTER HERE to attend!