Realtor Allison Ziefert Discusses Why Zillow Might Be Hurting Your Home Sale And What You Can Do About It

If you’re thinking about selling your home, chances are you’ve considered listing it on a major portal like Zillow. After all, millions of people browse those sites every month. But here’s the hard truth: when it comes to actually selling your home for the best price, portals aren’t always working in your favor.

Portals Don’t Sell Homes—Agents Do

Despite all the traffic Zillow gets, only 3% of home sales start with a Zillow agent. The rest? They happen through relationships with trusted local agents—professionals who understand your neighborhood, your home, and your goals. And those local agents aren’t searching portals to find homes for their clients- they are using the MLS or their own brokerage’s technology.

In fact, Zillow’s own numbers show that in a record-breaking market, they contributed to a mere fraction of transactions. The takeaway? High portal views don’t equal real results.

Zillow’s Priorities Aren’t Yours

Many don’t realize this, but Zillow trains its Premier Agents to redirect buyers away from your property—even if it’s the one the buyer originally inquired about. Their goal is simple: convert the lead, even if it means steering attention to another listing.

Meanwhile, your home might be sitting online, accumulating days on market and broadcasting price cuts that make buyers wonder: “What’s wrong with it?”

How Public Listings Can Undermine Your Home’s Value

When your home appears on Zillow or similar sites, it’s immediately exposed to:

Visible price drops and accumulating days on market, which signal desperation.

Automated valuations that ignore your home’s unique features, may undervalue your home and encourage discount offer strategies.

Negative insights like climate risks or walk scores that can scare off buyers.

Outdated or incorrect information that distorts your listing.

Missed opportunities from buyers who get diverted to agents who pay for leads, not your listing agent who knows your home the best.

These platforms often treat your home like generic inventory instead of the thoughtfully curated product it really is.

Take Control With Compass’ 3-Phased Marketing Strategy

That’s where I come in. As a Compass agent, I use a smarter approach to selling—one that protects your home’s value every step of the way. Here’s how it works:

🔒 Phase 1: Compass Private Exclusive

Quietly test your price with other top agents—without triggering public days on market or exposing your listing to early judgment.

🚀 Phase 2: Compass Coming Soon

Generate buzz and early demand through Compass-exclusive exposure—before going live to the broader public.

🌐 Phase 3: Public Listing

Only after we’ve validated interest and pricing do we launch publicly—strategically, and on your terms.

The Results Speak for Themselves

Homes that go through this phased strategy:

Sell 2.9% higher

Go under contract 20% faster

Are 30% less likely to drop in price

That’s not marketing fluff. That’s data.

Let's talk about how a customized marketing strategy can protect your price, maximize your exposure, and give you the confidence to sell smart.

