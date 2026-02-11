Realtor Allison Ziefert on What Your Neighbor’s Sale Really Means for Your Home’s Value

From the Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

A house down the street sells and suddenly everyone is talking.

✨ “Did you hear what it went for?”

✨ “Wait… that means our house must be worth…”

✨ “Maybe we should sell…”

We love this moment. Truly. Because it means homeowners are paying attention to their biggest asset.

But here’s the part most people don’t realize:

Your neighbor’s sale price is a clue — not the answer.

Two homes can look similar on paper and still trade at very different numbers. Sometimes shockingly different.

Why?

Because value in real estate is hyper-specific.

The 5 things that quietly change the number

📍 Micro-location

Being on a busier stretch vs. a quiet stretch. Next to a property that is not so attractive. Backing up to train tracks, commercial property or a school. On a prettier side of the block. On a corner with no back yard. Buyers notice.

🏡 Condition & updates

Renovated kitchens, powder rooms and primary baths, newer roofs, windows or mechanicals — or the lack of them — can swing price dramatically.

📐 Layout & flow

Today’s buyers pay for function: mudrooms, office space, spacious kitchens, finished basements, private guest spaces.

🎯 Preparation & presentation

Staging, photography, timing, and marketing strategy matter more than most people think.

🔥 Buyer competition that week

How many buyers were out? What else was for sale? Were rates moving? The energy of the market changes week to week.

Here’s something else most people won’t tell you

Agents don’t actually know what your house will sell for.

And neither do appraisers.

Anyone who claims they can predict the exact number is guessing — hopefully educated guessing, but still guessing.

Because at the end of the day, buyers decide value.

Our job is different.

Our job is to use the data, the comps, and what we know about buyer behavior to help you decide where to position your house so you have the best shot at the strongest outcome in both price and terms.

We set the stage.

Then the market speaks.

Sometimes it exceeds expectations.

Sometimes it surprises everyone.

Yes — there is always a little luck in the mix.

But smart strategy dramatically improves the odds.

What isn’t public about your neighbor’s sale

When a home sells, the headline number is public.

What you don’t see is:

how many buyers lost

aside from price, what terms sealed the deal

what almost killed the deal

what marketing pulled people in

how negotiations shaped the final terms

That’s the information we obsess over.

So what should you take from your neighbor’s sale?

Inspiration.

Possibility.

A starting point.

But not a guarantee.

If you want to know what buyers might realistically pay for your house, you need analysis tailored to:

✔ your block

✔ your condition

✔ your upgrades

✔ today’s buyer behavior

✔ and where the market is right now

Good news: this is our favorite thing to do.

Even if you’re not selling tomorrow.

Many of our clients ask for a home value review years before they move. It helps with financial planning, renovation decisions, and understanding opportunity.

And because we track the market obsessively, we can usually spot value shifts before they make the headlines.

Here is our latest market report for South Orange:

Here is our latest market report for Maplewood:

If you’re curious what your number might be, reach out.

📩 [email protected]

No pressure. No obligation. Just clear information so you can make smart decisions when the time is right.

Because your neighbor’s sale?

It’s just the beginning of the story.