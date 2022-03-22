Realtor Allison Ziefert Reveals Interior Paint Color Trends for 2022

From The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group

The right paint colors can make or break a home’s success on the market. Having a cohesive and attractive color scheme can be key to attracting buyers to a property. Gray has been all the rage for the last few years and frankly, it is getting boring and I miss beiges! Is gray out? Well, it depends on who you ask.

If that’s a color you’re still into, own it. Every house needs a neutral to balance bold choices, and if you’re into bold this year, HouseBeautiful.com is recommending a couple of deep, rich tones that fit the bill.

For example, Farrow & Ball’s Incarnadine takes red to crimson without passing go. It’s rich and heavy, and would make your favorite reading spot that much warmer and an accent wall a soothing backdrop for artwork or classic, weathered furniture. Keep in mind, this color could come off as pretentious to some. Don’t overdo it.

Babouche, another Farrow & Ball concoction, is a Key West-inspired yellow; it radiates light and will pull anyone immediately into the room it’s adorning. It’s going to stand out, but if complimented with the right decor, it should keep everyone happy.

If Farrow & Ball’s 2022 options were a bit much for you, take solace in the cool tones HGTV.com thinks will be hits this year. Behr’s Breezeway can serve as a nice option for those who do want to update their gray and it can also be used across large spaces to open up living rooms and gathering areas. Sherwin Williams’ Evergreen Fog is a similar option, and it’s their 2022 Color of the Year. You can find it at their Maplewood location.

We’d be remiss to not mention Glidden’s 2022 Color of the Year—Guacamole. It’s a nice, easy green that will really set-off against neutrals. Then again, if it’s not your appetizer of choice, then you’re not likely to paint your walls with it.

Ricciardi Brothers, the “paint and decorating people” in Maplewood, are recommending Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year, October Mist. You can order samples directly from their website.

If you’re a do-it-yourselfer with old patio furniture to liven up, or need to accent some interior features at a beach house, Krylon’s Satin Rolling Surf is a soothing, oceanic option. It’s an ideal mix of blue-green sea tones and will no doubt find its way into your eye-line wherever its put.

Few companies know color like PANTONE, who modernized the printing industry with its easy-to-identify numeric color palettes. In 2022, they’re putting periwinkle in the spotlight. Very Peri, or 17-3938, displays “a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity,” according to PANTONE. That’s a lot to get from a paint color. Tthen again, that’s why we decorate.

Valspar doesn’t limit itself to one color for 2022, instead identifying 12 tones to give decorators a wide palette from which to choose. Fired Earth is probably as cool a name as Incarnadine, and as a color, it’s natural and cool, like healthy soil on a forest floor. Delighted Moon is a toned down version of Farrow & Ball’s Babouche, nice for laundry rooms or kitchen accent walls.

Colors come and go, but it’s nice to time redecorating efforts and new home updates with what’s trending. If you’re looking for advice on how to apply any of the colors recommended here, Amy Wax is a widely-recognized color consultant, and has deep experience in knowing what will look good where.

We know of a couple other great local shops that specialize in helping people choose colors, such as Red Star Paint in Montclair and Suburban Paint in Millburn.

Oh, and if you’re just not ready to make the color leap away from gray—worry not. Valspar’s Grey Suit (they spell it with an “e”) is a 2022 favorite.

