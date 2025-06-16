Maplewood to Host Virtual Community Meeting on Parker Ave Bike Lanes June 24

From Maplewood Township:

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY MEETING ON PARKER AVENUE BIKE LANES

The public is invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 7:30 pm to discuss the proposal to install dedicated bicycle lanes along Parker Avenue, from Maplewood Avenue to Boyden Avenue. Accommodating the bike lanes would require the elimination of on-street parking on both sides of this portion of Parker Avenue. From Boyden Avenue to Irvington Avenue, the plan is to use shared lane markings or sharrows, which are pavement markings designed to guide bicyclists in a shared lane with motor vehicles.

You can access the June 24th virtual meeting at www.zoom.com or (929) 205-6099, Meeting ID: 812 2374 8336, Passcode: 050100. We will present a revised bike lane proposal and then open the meeting up to questions and comments.

The installation of bike lanes fits the “Complete Streets” approach to street design, which strives to accommodate all transportation modes including walking, cycling and driving. Maplewood follows this complete streets approach with the goal of improving safety and accessibility for all road users.

The Township has sponsored three previous virtual community meetings and there have been numerous public comments at recent Township Committee meeting. It is expected that the Township Committee will make a decision to proceed or not to proceed at its July 15th meeting. That meeting is both in-person and virtual and there will be an opportunity for public comment before any decision is made.

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected] or 973-762-8120, Ext. 2000.

