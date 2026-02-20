Jajuan ‘Jay’ Scoon, 28, Columbia High Grad, ‘Quietly Brave’ Aviator With U.S. Air Force

Jajuan A. Scoon, lovingly known as Jay, tragically passed away on January 25, 2026. Though his life was far too short, it was profoundly meaningful—shaped by a village that raised him with love and by a heart that returned that love selflessly.

Jay was born and raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, surrounded by family, friends, mentors, and neighbors who helped guide him along the way. His family often said it took a village to raise him—and that village raised a very good man.

He attended Columbia High School, where his intelligence and curiosity were evident early on. Exceptionally bright and naturally gifted, Jay carried his talents with humility. He was active in the robotics club, played football and lacrosse, and swam competitively for the township. He possessed a mind that wanted to understand how things worked and a discipline that compelled him to do things the right way.

After graduating, Jay attended the Rochester Institute of Technology, where he played rugby, and later continued his education at Bellevue University. He worked in the supply chain department at CarMax in Edison, New Jersey, where his reliability, attention to detail, and strong work ethic were valued. Guided by a profound sense of duty and service, Jay later enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he found both purpose and pride.

Jay proudly served as an Airborne Systems Engineer (ASE)—a role jokingly referred to as “IT in the sky,” but one that is absolutely critical to mission success. ASEs ensure that the Rivet Joint aircraft (RC-135) can perform its intelligence-gathering mission. When systems malfunction mid-flight, ASEs are the ones who fix them, ensuring the aircraft remains operational and the crew can continue its work. Simply put, the plane does not fly without its ASEs.

Jay was an ASE 5, entrusted with maintaining cutting-edge intelligence collection systems whose impact extended far beyond the aircraft itself. His work informed military leaders at all levels and directly contributed to national security. From the earliest stages of his career, Jay distinguished himself through leadership, technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to those around him.

During Technical Training School, Airman First Class Jay was coined by the Chief of the Center of Excellence for leading study groups that helped 30 wingmen excel in their coursework—a reflection of his instinct to lift others as he rose. While awaiting training at Offutt Air Force Base, Jay supervised contractors for the Non-Kinetic Operations Campus, a $500 million project, ensuring it remained ahead of schedule and preventing delays that would have impacted the future workspace of more than 2,200 Airmen.

After completing Initial Qualification Training, Jay flew 15 Higher Headquarters Missions in just three months, accumulating 282 flight hours over five months—nearly three times the average for an ASE 5. During that time, he corrected 87 communication-system malfunctions aboard the RC-135, ensuring mission continuity in high-stakes environments. His strategic expertise and professionalism led to his selection to deliver a Top Secret–level briefing on threat systems in the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility to the 55th Operations Group functional manager, educating 50 Airborne Systems Engineers on advanced Rivet Joint threats and strengthening the tactical effectiveness of RC-135 aircrew.

Jay’s dedication extended beyond flight operations. He completed six credit hours toward a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, reaching 80% completion of his Community College of the Air Force degree. He volunteered with the squadron booster club, spending three overnight shifts as a security guard at a fireworks stand to help raise $1,500 for future morale events.

True to his character, Jay also served the broader community. In Bellevue, Nebraska, he volunteered 40 hours supporting three motorsports events, helping prepare road surfaces along I-29, enforcing safety standards, and officiating open track days for more than 100 participants, ensuring zero mishaps.

Those who served alongside Jay consistently described him as inquisitive, tactically minded, and a joy to work with. He was known as the go-to engineer—trusted, dependable, and eager to learn. Leaders saw his potential early and were already positioning him for future roles shaping tactics and operations. Despite his demanding schedule, Jay was always the first to volunteer, often helping fellow Airmen with car troubles or checking in weeks later just to make sure they were okay.

Service came naturally to Jay. He had a big heart and a quiet instinct to put others before himself. He never sought attention or praise—he simply showed up. In the final moments of his life, he did what he had always done: he put others ahead of himself.

Outside of service, Jay had many passions. He was an avid gamer who built his own computer, competed in tournaments throughout Philadelphia and Baltimore, and served as a gaming commentator. He loved cars—not just owning them, but maintaining them himself—and dreamed of one day owning a Lotus. A true student of the world, Jay loved history, cultures, religions, and food from all traditions. He was also an accomplished cook.

Though serious and inquisitive by nature, those closest to Jay knew his softer side well. Around his little sister and young cousins, his smile came easily. His sister, Sophia, was the apple of his eye, and his love for her was constant and unmistakable.

Jay lived by a simple but powerful phrase: “Do better.” It was not just something he said—it was how he lived. He believed in kindness, accountability, and striving to be better for others, even when no one was watching.

Jay is survived by his beloved mother, Temeka Scoon; his cherished sister, Sophia Scoon-Waeschle; his stepfather, Brian Waeschle; his loving grandparents, Michael and Lucille Scoon; his great-grandmother, Perdita Bruno; his aunts and uncles, Ben Scoon and his wife Diana Scoon, Twanna Scoon and her husband James Matos, and Tyrelle Scoon and her fiancé Andrew McFarlane; his beloved cousins, Liam Scoon, Liliana Scoon, Laila Scoon, Charlotte Scoon, and Caylina McFarlane; and many extended family members, friends, and fellow Airmen who were part of the village that raised him.

Jay touched countless lives at Offutt and throughout his training. He leaves behind a legacy as one of the brightest young aviators to grace the United States Air Force.

He was deeply loved. Quietly brave. Endlessly curious. Generous at heart.

His village raised a good man—and the world is better because he was in it.