Maplewood Leaders Remember, Honor Gov. Richard Codey

STATEMENT OF THE MAPLEWOOD TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE ON THE PASSING OF GOVERNOR RICHARD J. CODEY:

Governor Richard “Dick” Codey was a true friend of Maplewood, and we are deeply saddened by his passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Mary Jo; sons, Kevin and Chris; and the entire Codey family.

For 20 of his 50 years in the New Jersey Legislature, Governor Codey served as our State Senator. A proactive and visionary legislator, he was always accessible and responsive to his constituents. He helped Maplewood secure state funding for numerous projects and personally assisted residents in resolving problems.

In 2004, as Senate President, he became governor following Jim McGreevey’s resignation. Governor Codey was the adult in the room, bringing stability and good government to Trenton. The entire state is grateful to him for putting New Jersey back on course.

We will always remember the Governor’s great sense of humor. A gifted storyteller, he brought smiles wherever he went.

In 1973, at just 28 years old, he won his first election to the State Assembly. He never lost an election after that even when political bosses came after him. He stood up to power brokers in Essex County and took on the Norcross machine in Camden.

Governor Codey opened doors for others. He recruited Mila Jasey to run for Assembly, a seat she held for 16 years. He was also an early supporter of Mikie Sherrill in her 2018 run for Congress and later for her 2025 gubernatorial campaign.

Governor Codey was a strong advocate for mental health services. Maplewood’s designation as a Stigma Free Town is a direct result of his leadership and advocacy.

We will miss Dick Codey and remember him fondly. To those of us who serve in elected office, he was a model public servant.

Rest in peace, our friend.

Mayor Victor De Luca

Deputy Mayor Malia Herman

Committee Member Nancy Adams

Committee Member Dean Dafis

Committee Member Jane Collins-Colding