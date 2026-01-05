Mateo Kauffman Sandler, 16, Inspiring Light & Gifted Artist

Mateo Kauffman Sandler, age 16, of Maplewood, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The Funeral will be held on Monday, January 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Georges Church, 550 Ridgewood Rd, Maplewood, NJ 07040.

Mateo spent his early years in New York City with his family before moving to Maplewood in 2018. Mateo was an inspiring light. He had the most wonderful spirit and mischievous wit. He attended Friends Seminary in New York City before attending the Far Brook School where he completed his middle school. He attended high school at his beloved Morristown Beard where he flourished and found so much joy and inspiration with his teachers and his beloved classmates. He was so very proud to be class president of his sophomore class. He was also part of the JV Soccer team and the Golf team.

Outside of school, Mateo loved everything about cars, their design and their history since he was a little boy. Car museums and car shows were a regular part of his life. Mateo was also a gifted artist. Since he was a boy, he had the greatest ease with drawing or with an easel. He could spend hours creating car designs, landscapes, and homes. He also loved dogs, especially his beloved black lab Winnie.

Mateo cherished Nantucket where he spent every one of his summers at his grandparents’ home. It was one of his happy places. During those summers on Nantucket, Mateo loved his time at Strong Wings Summer camp which he attended since he was a boy.

Mateo also loved and was deeply loved by his family, his friends and all of those he met. He had the most beautiful soul which will stay with us forever. He could engage with anyone, and his smile was and is everything.

Mateo is predeceased by his grandfather, Enrique Kauffman, and his grandmother, Guadalupe Garcia. He is survived by his parents, Eliud Kauffman and Johnathan Sandler; his sister, Sofia Kauffman Sandler; his grandfather, Mark Sandler; and his grandmother, Samantha Sandler. And, his beloved black lab, Winnie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mateo’s memory to:

Morristown Beard School

70 Whippany Road, Morristown, NJ 07960

Gifts made in memory of Mateo may be directed to Morristown Beard School

OR

Strong Wings Adventure School,

PO Box 2884 Nantucket ,MA 02584