Michael Fabrizio, 55, Economic Development Leader; Loving Brother, Husband & Father of Triplets

Michael J. Fabrizio passed away suddenly on June 15, 2021. He was 55 years old. He was born on September 14, 1965, in Orange, New Jersey, and grew up in Maplewood. After high school at Seton Hall Prep, Michael went on to attend Seton Hall University where he met and married his wife Lisa in 1993. They settled in Mendham, and were blessed with triplets.

Michael served as the Executive Director of the Morristown Parking Authority, and previously as the Executive Director of the Morristown Partnership. He leaves a legacy as an expert in economic downtown redevelopment, and is responsible for laying the foundation for the revitalizing of Morristown among other municipalities throughout the state. He was well respected by colleagues and community members alike. Above all, Michael was a family man, and will be remembered for making his children his number one priority. He cherished every moment he spent with them, especially relaxing at the beach and fishing.

Michael is predeceased by his mother, Frieda (Coppola) Fabrizio, and is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Lisa DeRosa Fabrizio, children Gabriella, Zachary and Matthew Fabrizio, brothers Ralph Fabrizio of El Cerrito, CA, Dr. Lawrence Fabrizio of Chester, NJ and sisters Mary Lynn Wallington of Ranson, WV, Carrie Steinbauer of Maplewood, NJ, Lois Corcoran of Maplewood, NJ, and many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association and Scleroderma Foundation.

In addition, friends and family have created a GoFundMe campaign to help Michael’s three children complete their education:

In 2000, Michael Fabrizio and his wife Lisa were blessed with beautiful triplets. He often spoke fondly of the love, time and support they received from so many in their circle who helped them through late nights and long days of caring for multiples. That experience solidified in Michael, a keen awareness of others’ kindness and generosity and he strove to pay it forward. Without hesitation, and always quietly and without fanfare, Michael supported others both personally and professionally throughout his lifetime.

An integral part of the Morristown community, he worked for decades supporting civic endeavors both within Morristown and beyond its borders. If you asked, he provided and many times without being asked he simply offered. His support included contributing to fundraisers, writing letters of recommendation and making a personal phone call on others’ behalf, but it extended far beyond that; he spent his time making a difference.

Tragically we lost Michael suddenly on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The outpouring of kind words and memories are a tribute to the many individuals he touched during his life and his humble record as a kind, fair and generous person to all who had the privilege of connecting with him.

Always a proud father, there was not a day that went by that he didn’t celebrate the accomplishments of his children. Without fail he made sure that each of their unique needs were met and dreams explored. They are his greatest accomplishment.

The purpose of this GoFundMe is to ensure that Michael’s daughter, Gabi, and sons, Matt and Zach, continue with their educational aspirations. This was Michael’s greatest wish for them.

Lisa Fabrizio will be the custodian of the funds. All donations will be used expressly for tuition and related education costs for the Fabrizio children.

We sincerely thank you for anything you are willing to give.

