Jeffrey M. Markey, 77, Former South Orange Fire Chief

First published by Paul Ippolito Memorial of Berkeley Heights

Jeffrey M. Markey

November 8, 1948 – December 4, 2025

Jeffrey M. Markey graduated from Snyder High School in Jersey City, New Jersey. He then took a job at Western Electric as an architectural engineer for two years before being drafted into the Army, where he proudly served two years in Germany. Upon completing of his military service he returned to Western Electric, as his job was promised to be held until his return.

It was at Western Electric Jeff met his future wife, Janice. Two years later they married and had just recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.

In 1978, on a whim, Jeff and some friends decided to take a fireman’s test. Jeff passed with flying scores. He left Western Electric and accepted the position of firefighter in South Orange, New Jersey. Jeff loved his job and studied for each promotional test that came along. In 1985, he was promoted to Lieutenant after his test scores came back very high. Jeff was always studying fire related books and the knowledge he amassed from both the books, as well as the on the job training he received from the senior firefighters, was amazing. In 1989, again after scoring very high on the test, Jeff was promoted to Captain. One person Jeff worked with and coordinated tasks with was Dan Sullivan. Together they worked to form liaisons with local businesses, especially Seton Hall University. They both established programs to teach students and personnel the risks of fire and it’s prevention. Seton Hall welcomed them and all of their ideas of helping students and personnel become more knowledgeable about fire safety.

In 1999, Jeff was promoted to Chief of South Orange Fire Deparatment, a role he truly embraced. Again, he and Dan Sullivan made a great impact on South Orange. Everyone respected Jeff and Dan, especially how they interacted with members of the community.

In 2012, Jeff retired from the South Orange Fire Department after 38 years of dedicated service. He took up golf and loved to play 3 to 4 rounds a week. He also continued his passion for woodworking, a hobby he put on hold while running the Fire Dept.

Jeff leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years, Janice Markey, as well as his brother Robert Markey and his wife Cathy, and many loving nieces and nephews. Jeff is also survived by many good friends that he met over the many years he served the South Orange Fire Department.

To leave a message for Jeff’s family, visit Jeff’s memorial page at Paul Ippolito Memorial.