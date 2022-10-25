OBITUARY: Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul, 1968-2022

Maplewood Chief of Police Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, of Bath, PA, passed away on October 21, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA.

Born December 27th, 1968, in Long Island, NY, he was the son of Robert DeVaul, Sr. and the late Alice Gordohn. Jimmy grew up in Maplewood, NJ, later lived in Hackettstown, NJ, before moving to Bath, PA, with his wife, Krista DeVaul. The two were married on January 4, 2013.

He graduated from Columbia High School in 1987, and shortly thereafter started his career with the Maplewood Police Department in 1993. During his tenure, he received multiple unit and command citations, as well as a distinguished citation in 2012, recognizing the “critical services provided to the public at a great personal risk”. He was later inducted as Chief of Police of Maplewood in 2018. He was also a member of many law enforcement organizations and a trusted presenter at multiple forums.

Jimmy deeply loved his family, was a passionate drummer in his free time, and enjoyed vacationing and relaxing on the beach in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he and his wife were married.

He is survived by his wife, Krista Vogrin DeVaul; children, Jeramy DeVaul, Alexandria McGowan, Nicholas DeLucy, Thomas DeLucy, and Kevin McGowan; father, Robert DeVaul, Sr., and brother, Steven DeVaul. He was predeceased by his mother, Alice Gordohn, and brother, Robert DeVaul, Jr.

Memorial visitation will be held at The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home 2122 Millburn Avenue, Maplewood, NJ, on Thursday, October 27th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct 28th, at Maplewood Town Hall, located at 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, beginning at 11:30 AM, following a departmental procession departing from Holle Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. For more information or to send condolences please visit jacobhollefuneralhome.com. The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home 2122 Millburn Avenue Maplewood, NJ 07040 (973) 762-2200.