OBITUARY: Meg Marlowe, 61, Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Friend and Fundraiser

Meg Marlowe, 61, of South Orange passed away on August 5 after a battle with glioblastoma.

Marlowe and her sisters spearheaded and ran an annual donation drive for men at The Market Street Mission in Morristown, in memory of Jeannemarie Ahrens. Marlowe also was an active fundraiser on behalf of research for ALS, the disease from which her mother passed away:

Blog: Fighting by the Seat of Our Pants Against ALS, a Formidable Foe

Margaret Marlowe, known as Meg to everyone who knew her, passed away on August 5, 2021, at home after a long and stubborn fight with glioblastoma.

Meg worked as a Senior Administrative Assistant at Novartis Pharmaceuticals in East Hanover. She loved her job.

Meg leaves behind her son, Zach, daughter, Morgan (Aaron), granddaughters, Ciara and Riley; nine brothers and sisters, Tom (Carrie), Chuck (Patty), Kit (BJ), Michael (Marlene), Elaine, Jim, Tina Holcomb (Doug), Kevin (Donna) and Karen (Frank); as well as a whole lot of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews as well as many, many friends.

Meg was the family genealogist and loved doing research on the Marlowe family. Meg loved all kinds of music and was well-versed in music history. She loved Cape May and considered it her second home. For many years, Meg spearheaded a Christmas drive to provide hats, scarves, gloves, socks, and toiletries for each man at the Market Street Mission. Meg was very giving of her time and energy which she used to raise money and awareness for a number of charities including The ALS Association (Greater New York Chapter), Lung Cancer Alliance and National Brain Tumor Society. Please donate to the charity of your choice to carry on her good work.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.