South Orange Leaders Mourn Governor Richard J. Codey

From South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum:

On behalf of the South Orange Village Council, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Richard J. Codey, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife Mary Jo, his children and grandchildren, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. Governor Codey’s memory will be a true blessing and a lasting inspiration for everyone who believes that public service should be guided by compassion, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to people.

Governor Codey devoted an extraordinary half-century of his life to serving the people of New Jersey from 1974 through 2024. For many of those years, he proudly represented South Orange and our neighboring communities, and we experienced firsthand what made him so special. He was accessible, present, and deeply human. Dick Codey never forgot where he came from or who he served. You could call him, stop him at a community event, or see him at a diner, and he was always ready with a conversation, a laugh, and most importantly, action.

He also never lost his legendary sense of humor. Governor Codey had an unmatched ability to disarm a room with wit, self-awareness, and warmth. If you spent more than five minutes with him, chances are you left not only smiling, but with an autographed copy of one of his books, which he always seemed to have on hand. That was Dick Codey, serious about service and never about himself.

His legacy is both broad and deeply personal. As Governor, Senate President, Minority Leader, and Assemblyman, he helped shape modern New Jersey. But he will be remembered most powerfully for his courageous leadership on mental health at a time when few were willing to speak openly. Governor Codey broke down stigma long before it was politically safe to do so, drawing on his own family’s experiences to demand better care, accountability, and humanity in our mental health system. His leadership helped lay the groundwork for New Jersey’s Stigma Free movement and fundamentally changed the way communities, including South Orange, talk about mental health, seek help, and support one another with dignity and understanding.

Here at home, Governor Codey delivered tangible results for South Orange. He was a strong advocate for state investment in our community, including support that helped secure a transformative $6.5 million state grant for the South Orange Public Library, an institution he believed was essential to access, education, and community life. That combination of vision and follow-through defined his career.

Governor Codey was the longest-serving legislator in New Jersey’s history, a testament to his determination, resilience, and the deep trust placed in him by generations of constituents. While he served longer than nearly any legislator in the nation, he never lost his approachability, his humor, or his belief that government should work for people, not the other way around.

In honor of Governor Codey’s life and service, the flags in South Orange will fly at half-staff. South Orange joins the entire state in mourning this profound loss. We will honor his legacy by carrying forward the values he embodied: show up, stay accessible, lead with empathy, and never shy away from doing the right thing, especially when it is hard.

Mayor Sheena Collum

Councilmembers Patricia Canning, Jen Greenberg, Bill Haskins, Summer Jones, Olivia Lewis-Chang, Hannah Zollman