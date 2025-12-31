South Orange-Maplewood Mourns Former CHS Asst. Principal Terry Woolard

South Orange-Maplewood Supt. of Schools Jason Bing sent the following message to faculty on December 30, following news of the death of former Columbia High School Asst. Principal Terry Woolard after a short battle with cancer. Woolard most recently served as Principal of Hillside High School after leaving SOMSD in 2023. CHS Asst. Principal for the Senior Class Phillip McCormick also sent a note to seniors letting them know that Counseling Director Dr. Jennifer Antoni is coordinating student supports and will have additional social workers available in the Wellness Suite early next week for students who need assistance.

Dear Colleagues,

It is with deep sadness that I share the news that Mr. Terry Woolard passed away last night.

Mr. Woolard served the South Orange & Maplewood School District first as our Director of Information Technology, Acting Principal for the Alternative School at Montrose, and later as an Assistant Principal at Columbia High School. Mr. Woolard also served as President of ASCA for many years. Over the course of his career, he touched many parts of our district and supported countless students, families, and staff members.

Some of you worked closely with Mr. Woolard and knew him well; others may not have had the opportunity to cross paths with him. Regardless, his work and commitment to all students left a lasting impact on our school community. He brought dedication, thoughtfulness, and a genuine care for others to every role he held, and his contributions helped shape the district we are today.

We recognize that this news may be difficult for members of our community, particularly those who worked alongside Mr. Woolard or were mentored by him. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts during this time.

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available. Thank you for joining us in honoring Mr. Woolard’s life and service.

With sympathy and gratitude,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools