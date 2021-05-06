LETTER: McGehee Endorses Brown, Haskins and Hilton for South Orange Board of Trustees

Dear Editor,

I have known Bobby Brown for more than 20 years since his college days at our Alma mater the University of Notre Dame. Eight years ago, when my family considered moving to the South Orange-Maplewood community, Bobby, a trusted friend and adviser, was the first person I called. Today, he is an engaged South Orange resident who has served his community as chairperson of the South Orange Community Police Collaborative, as a youth sports coach and as a mentor for numerous local youth. He is a well-known neighbor and friend to many in the Newstead area, and more importantly, a unifying voice for the community-at-large.

Bobby understands the importance of public safety for all residents and will play a vital role in enhancing the relationship between local law enforcement and the community of color. He will collaborate with residents and businesses to ensure that all voices are heard; and will work proactively with surrounding towns to improve municipal services while managing costs. As a parent of two, Bobby understands the significance of living in a diverse and inclusive community that offers enriching opportunities, provides a high quality of life and maintains its affordability.

Bill Haskin’s commitment and experience in environmental issues is outstanding. One project which I am particularly excited about is the construction of our River Greenway. I am confident that connecting our two townships with a safe pedestrian and bike path will only enrich our lives, our health and our communities.

Karen Hilton has been a voice for our senior communities in both Maplewood and South Orange. She is focused on continuing to enhance the ways our seniors can age in place. I look forward to seeing the continued expansion of senior programming under her leadership. I also appreciate Karen’s collaborative work as a South Orange Trustee exploring opportunities to find savings through shared services with Maplewood.

Bobby, Karen and Bill are committed to serve the people of South Orange and to the work which continues and lies ahead. I’m proud to support LINE B for TRUSTEE! Your vote is your voice. Please vote on May 11th!

Mayor Frank McGehee

Maplewood, NJ