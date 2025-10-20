OPINION: Vote NO on South Orange Open Space & Historic Preservation Trust Fund Levy Increase

Michael Goldberg is a former South Orange Village Trustee. Read an opposing view from South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum here.

For over a quarter-century, South Orange residents have dutifully paid the Open Space Tax — a levy originally presented as a way to preserve land for future generations. But as the November 4, 2025 election nears, voters must confront an uncomfortable truth: after 26 years and nearly $7 million collected (and over $5M spent), not a single square foot of open space has been acquired.

That’s right — this tax, once justified as an investment in preservation, has failed to deliver on its promise. And now, residents are being asked to double it.

When it was introduced in 1999, the Open Space Tax was sold with inspiring language — “preserve our land,” “invest in our future.” (and I was a big proponent!) Yet the record tells a different story. Despite decades of payments, South Orange has gained no new public green spaces, and taxpayers have seen little transparency about how these funds have actually been spent.

Instead of preserving land, the tax has been quietly absorbed into day-to-day operations, paying for items like recycling studies, legal and consultant fees, roof repairs, benches, lighting, and environmental testing. These may be legitimate expenses, but they belong in the regular municipal budget — not under the banner of “open space.”

Meanwhile, South Orange already bears some of the highest property taxes in New Jersey, and among the highest in the nation. Many residents are stretched thin, wondering how much more they can afford. Doubling this tax without a plan for actual land acquisition isn’t fair, transparent, or sustainable.

Unlike most parts of your tax bill, which adjust after a revaluation, the Open Space Tax is a fixed percentage of your property’s assessed value. So when your property’s value increases, your Open Space Tax automatically goes up — even if the tax rate drops elsewhere. That’s why the amount South Orange homeowners pay for the Open Space Tax has already more than tripled since it was first introduced.

Let’s be clear — those who oppose this referendum are not against parks or preservation. We value open space. What we reject is a funding mechanism that has become a disguised operating tax, one that raises and spends money outside the normal budget process and which has not been used for the manner it was originally intended.

This proposal disproportionately impacts seniors on fixed incomes, and families struggling to stay in the community they love. It also discourages new families from putting down roots in South Orange — a town that prides itself on inclusivity but risks pricing people out through ever-rising taxes.

On November 4, 2025, Vote NO on This Flawed Referendum

This is not a vote against open space — it’s a vote for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and honest governance.

Here’s how you can make a difference:

Vote NO on the “Open Space Question” on your November ballot.

Talk to your neighbors. Share the facts and urge them to vote NO.

Share the facts and urge them to vote NO. Use your voice online. Post your concerns on community pages and social media.

