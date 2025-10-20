OPINION: Vote YES on South Orange Open Space & Historic Preservation Trust Fund Levy Increase

Sheena Collum is a the Mayor of South Orange. Read an opposing view from former South Orange Village Trustee Michael Goldberg here.

Dear Neighbors,

This November, South Orange voters will face many important choices on the general election ballot. One question, however, is unique to our village: whether to increase our Open Space and Historic Preservation Trust Fund levy from $0.01 to $0.02 per $100 of assessed property value. The Village Council unanimously authorized placing this question on the ballot so that you, the residents, can decide. This edition of The Gaslight is dedicated to giving you the information you need to make that decision.

Our parks and open spaces are at the very heart of community life. They are where families gather after school, where neighbors enjoy concerts and festivals, and where children play their first games. The pandemic reminded us in the most powerful way just how essential these spaces are. Parks became our sanctuaries – supporting mental health, encouraging physical activity, and providing safe opportunities to connect.

Since 1999, the Open Space Trust Fund has made possible meaningful improvements – from the River Greenway Project studies that led to millions of dollars in federal investment to new LED field lighting to critical support for Connett Memorial Library renovations. Yet today, the needs are greater than ever. Rising construction costs, aging infrastructure, and expanding community demand mean our current levy is not sufficient to meet the needs of the community. With more than $20 million in eligible projects identified including Meadowland Park upgrades, Duck Pond restoration, Founders Park enhancements, Grove Park improvements, playing fields, and continued tree planting and stormwater mitigation – we need a stronger, dedicated funding mechanism to deliver results faster and more reliably.

By approving this referendum, the average homeowner with a property assessed at $850,000 would contribute about $85 more per year. To calculate your increase, simply multiply your property’s assessed value by .0001. Every dollar raised will be legally earmarked for open space, parks, and historic preservation. This guarantees transparency, accountability, and the ability to leverage state and federal matching grants that multiply our local investment. Having shovel-ready plans and a secure down payment greatly improves our competitiveness, as demonstrated last year when we secured more than $1 million in Green Acres funding for the Cameron Recreation Area – after more than 850 residents helped shape the redesign.

Over the past several years, we have worked hand in hand with neighborhoods, park conservancies, families, and volunteers to design thoughtful plans that reflect our shared priorities. This referendum is your opportunity to bring those plans to life – enhancing our quality of life today while leaving a legacy for generations to come.

With gratitude and excitement for our future,

Sheena Collum

Download (PDF, 7.18MB)